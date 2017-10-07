Wallabies star Israel Folau has stood by the statement he made regarding his opposition to gay marriage.

Folau made headlines last month when he tweeted his belief on same-sex marriage, saying: "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage."

I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage.✌❤🙏 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) September 13, 2017

Ahead of Australia's final Rugby Championship match against Argentina this morning (NZT), Folau spoke to reporters for the first time since posting the tweet, where he confirmed his stance on the topic had not changed.

"I'm going to stand firm on what I've already said - that's what I believe," the 28-year-old said to rugby.com.au.

"I guess it doesn't change anything for me and my mindset is still first hand with what's going on here with the Wallabies.

"It hasn't really had an effect on me at all so I stand firm on what I believe in and what I said."

Folau's comments appears to contradict the statements made by Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, who said all of his side was "very supportive" of same-sex marriage.

"For a lot of guys, they're about footy and our job is rugby, but sport has ability to cross boundaries," Hooper told The Canberra Times.

"We're all very supportive of the 'yes' campaign and this is the approach we've taken."

Although he has created a stir off the field, Folau has impressed on it this year.

The utility back has scored 11 tries in eight tests, leaving him just six tries shy of the world record for most test tries in a calendar year with six Wallabies tests remaining in 2017.