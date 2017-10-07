Chris Rattue rates the performances from the All Blacks' one-point win over South Africa in Cape Town.

All Blacks
Damian McKenzie 9
Jack in the box saved the test with wonder try. Here, there, everywhere. Odd error.

Rieko Ioane 8
Might have muffed one try, but rescued All Blacks with long range intercept. Neat defence.

Ryan Crotty 8
Snaffled a try, perhaps fortunately. Some driving runs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sonny Bill Williams 7
Tackling machine. Bit of a workhorse - where is the old magic?

Nehe Milner-Skudder 8
Very sharp, memorable round the back pass almost created try. Another bad injury though.

Beauden Barrett 7
Vital charge down for Crotty try his last act before sidelined with head knock.

Aaron Smith 7
Efficient but lacking a bit of spark this time. Cut back when try line seemed open.

Kieran Read 8
Fantastic tackling and defensive reads, but didn't get his team on the front foot.

Sam Cane 6
Strangely hard to spot. Didn't seem in touch with the game.

Related articles:

SPORT | Rugby

Milner-Skudder faces another lengthy injury break

8 Oct, 2017 8:38am
Quick Read
SPORT | Rugby

What the? The 50-minute half of rugby

8 Oct, 2017 7:57am
2 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

ABs test: Red card the wrong call

8 Oct, 2017 7:22am
3 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

All Blacks beat Springboks in epic test

8 Oct, 2017 6:11am
4 minutes to read

Liam Squire 8
Some bruising moments and strong charges. One drop.

Scott Barrett 7
Couple of errors, great chase on Serfontein and some Retallick-like short passing.

Sam Whitelock 8
Very prominent early, probably faded a bit but loads of tackling.

Nepo Laulala 7
Busy game and stood up well in the scrums.

Dane Coles 5
Not the Coles of old. Low involvement, no killer moments apart form smashing little Jantjies.

Kane Hames 7
Bad first scrum, got a lot better. Won a big turnover and scrum penalty, tackled well.

Reserves
Codie Taylor (Coles, 46m) 6
Standard issue.

Wyatt Crockett (Hames, 46m) 6
As with Taylor.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Laulala, 46m) 6
Starting to make a good fist of the replacement role. One great offload.

Patric Tuipulotu (Barrett, 67m) 6
Failed to bring his ball running but got a lineout steal.

Matt Todd (Cane, 48m) 7
Added some life for strangely subdued Cane. Won a steal.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow 7
Solid shift in maybe his last test.

Lima Sopoaga 6
Middling effort but lacks the playmaking spark that McKenzie and co. bring.

David Havili 8
Made the move which gave McKenzie the space for his great try. Looks the goods.

Springboks
Andries Coetzee 6
Lots of energy but it didn't produce an awful lot.

Dillyn Leyds 5
Very ordinary with the ball, poor miss on Havili.

Jesse Kriel 6
Not a lot to report apart form try saving tackle on Ioane.

Jan Serfontein 7
Bruising game, typical Springboks inside back.

Courtnall Skosan 5
Magnificent 'Bok forwards deserved better outside backs. Part of Ioane try bungle.

Elton Janties 6
Should have delivered more behind a rampaging pack. Missed straight early penalty.

Ross Cronje 6
Part of the stuff up which led to Ioane try. Average compared to Springboks halfback lineage.

Francois Louw 6
Lightweight performance from the veteran. Beaten by McKenzie try run.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit 8
Cumbersome customer but he really took it to the All Blacks.

Siya Kolisi 5
Apart from one lovely flick pass aside, very hard to spot.

Lood de Jager 7
Got hands on the ball without making much ground. Plenty of tackling, nifty offload.

Eben Etzebeth 9
Storming game with the ball. Smashed ahead time and time again. Led from the front.

Ruan Dreyer 6
Has obvious scrum issues but busy enough around the field.

Malcolm Marx 10
Magnificent. Loads of brutal runs, turnovers, tackles. Helped make a try, scored another. Unbelievable game - a new world star?

Steven Kitshoff 9
What a game. Endless charges, and almost lasted the full distance. Fantastic.

Reserves
Chilliboy Ralepelle DNP
Trevor Nyakane (Kitshoff, 78m) -

Wilco Louw (Dreyer, 51m) 6
Hardly sighted.

Franco Mostert (de Jager, 56m) 7
Hard working without major impact.

Jean-Luc du Preez (Kolisi, 56m) 8
Also toiled well and loomed up perfectly for a try.

Rudy Paige DNP
Handre Pollard (Jantjies, 56m) 7
Almost turned the game with offload for try.

Damian de Allende (Serfontein, 64m) 4
Stupid late charge on Sopoaga and red card sealed Springboks' fate.