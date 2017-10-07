Chris Rattue rates the performances from the All Blacks' one-point win over South Africa in Cape Town.

All Blacks

Damian McKenzie 9

Jack in the box saved the test with wonder try. Here, there, everywhere. Odd error.

Rieko Ioane 8

Might have muffed one try, but rescued All Blacks with long range intercept. Neat defence.

Ryan Crotty 8

Snaffled a try, perhaps fortunately. Some driving runs.

Sonny Bill Williams 7

Tackling machine. Bit of a workhorse - where is the old magic?

Nehe Milner-Skudder 8

Very sharp, memorable round the back pass almost created try. Another bad injury though.

Beauden Barrett 7

Vital charge down for Crotty try his last act before sidelined with head knock.

Aaron Smith 7

Efficient but lacking a bit of spark this time. Cut back when try line seemed open.

Kieran Read 8

Fantastic tackling and defensive reads, but didn't get his team on the front foot.

Sam Cane 6

Strangely hard to spot. Didn't seem in touch with the game.

Liam Squire 8

Some bruising moments and strong charges. One drop.

Scott Barrett 7

Couple of errors, great chase on Serfontein and some Retallick-like short passing.

Sam Whitelock 8

Very prominent early, probably faded a bit but loads of tackling.

Nepo Laulala 7

Busy game and stood up well in the scrums.

Dane Coles 5

Not the Coles of old. Low involvement, no killer moments apart form smashing little Jantjies.

Kane Hames 7

Bad first scrum, got a lot better. Won a big turnover and scrum penalty, tackled well.

Reserves

Codie Taylor (Coles, 46m) 6

Standard issue.

Wyatt Crockett (Hames, 46m) 6

As with Taylor.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Laulala, 46m) 6

Starting to make a good fist of the replacement role. One great offload.

Patric Tuipulotu (Barrett, 67m) 6

Failed to bring his ball running but got a lineout steal.

Matt Todd (Cane, 48m) 7

Added some life for strangely subdued Cane. Won a steal.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow 7

Solid shift in maybe his last test.

Lima Sopoaga 6

Middling effort but lacks the playmaking spark that McKenzie and co. bring.

David Havili 8

Made the move which gave McKenzie the space for his great try. Looks the goods.

Springboks

Andries Coetzee 6

Lots of energy but it didn't produce an awful lot.

Dillyn Leyds 5

Very ordinary with the ball, poor miss on Havili.

Jesse Kriel 6

Not a lot to report apart form try saving tackle on Ioane.

Jan Serfontein 7

Bruising game, typical Springboks inside back.

Courtnall Skosan 5

Magnificent 'Bok forwards deserved better outside backs. Part of Ioane try bungle.

Elton Janties 6

Should have delivered more behind a rampaging pack. Missed straight early penalty.

Ross Cronje 6

Part of the stuff up which led to Ioane try. Average compared to Springboks halfback lineage.

Francois Louw 6

Lightweight performance from the veteran. Beaten by McKenzie try run.

Pieter-Steph Du Toit 8

Cumbersome customer but he really took it to the All Blacks.

Siya Kolisi 5

Apart from one lovely flick pass aside, very hard to spot.

Lood de Jager 7

Got hands on the ball without making much ground. Plenty of tackling, nifty offload.

Eben Etzebeth 9

Storming game with the ball. Smashed ahead time and time again. Led from the front.

Ruan Dreyer 6

Has obvious scrum issues but busy enough around the field.

Malcolm Marx 10

Magnificent. Loads of brutal runs, turnovers, tackles. Helped make a try, scored another. Unbelievable game - a new world star?

Steven Kitshoff 9

What a game. Endless charges, and almost lasted the full distance. Fantastic.

Reserves

Chilliboy Ralepelle DNP

Trevor Nyakane (Kitshoff, 78m) -

Wilco Louw (Dreyer, 51m) 6

Hardly sighted.

Franco Mostert (de Jager, 56m) 7

Hard working without major impact.

Jean-Luc du Preez (Kolisi, 56m) 8

Also toiled well and loomed up perfectly for a try.

Rudy Paige DNP

Handre Pollard (Jantjies, 56m) 7

Almost turned the game with offload for try.

Damian de Allende (Serfontein, 64m) 4

Stupid late charge on Sopoaga and red card sealed Springboks' fate.