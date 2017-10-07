Chris Rattue rates the performances from the All Blacks' one-point win over South Africa in Cape Town.
All Blacks
Damian McKenzie 9
Jack in the box saved the test with wonder try. Here, there, everywhere. Odd error.
Rieko Ioane 8
Might have muffed one try, but rescued All Blacks with long range intercept. Neat defence.
Ryan Crotty 8
Snaffled a try, perhaps fortunately. Some driving runs.
Sonny Bill Williams 7
Tackling machine. Bit of a workhorse - where is the old magic?
Nehe Milner-Skudder 8
Very sharp, memorable round the back pass almost created try. Another bad injury though.
Beauden Barrett 7
Vital charge down for Crotty try his last act before sidelined with head knock.
Aaron Smith 7
Efficient but lacking a bit of spark this time. Cut back when try line seemed open.
Kieran Read 8
Fantastic tackling and defensive reads, but didn't get his team on the front foot.
Sam Cane 6
Strangely hard to spot. Didn't seem in touch with the game.
Liam Squire 8
Some bruising moments and strong charges. One drop.
Scott Barrett 7
Couple of errors, great chase on Serfontein and some Retallick-like short passing.
Sam Whitelock 8
Very prominent early, probably faded a bit but loads of tackling.
Nepo Laulala 7
Busy game and stood up well in the scrums.
Dane Coles 5
Not the Coles of old. Low involvement, no killer moments apart form smashing little Jantjies.
Kane Hames 7
Bad first scrum, got a lot better. Won a big turnover and scrum penalty, tackled well.
Reserves
Codie Taylor (Coles, 46m) 6
Standard issue.
Wyatt Crockett (Hames, 46m) 6
As with Taylor.
Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Laulala, 46m) 6
Starting to make a good fist of the replacement role. One great offload.
Patric Tuipulotu (Barrett, 67m) 6
Failed to bring his ball running but got a lineout steal.
Matt Todd (Cane, 48m) 7
Added some life for strangely subdued Cane. Won a steal.
Tawera Kerr-Barlow 7
Solid shift in maybe his last test.
Lima Sopoaga 6
Middling effort but lacks the playmaking spark that McKenzie and co. bring.
David Havili 8
Made the move which gave McKenzie the space for his great try. Looks the goods.
Springboks
Andries Coetzee 6
Lots of energy but it didn't produce an awful lot.
Dillyn Leyds 5
Very ordinary with the ball, poor miss on Havili.
Jesse Kriel 6
Not a lot to report apart form try saving tackle on Ioane.
Jan Serfontein 7
Bruising game, typical Springboks inside back.
Courtnall Skosan 5
Magnificent 'Bok forwards deserved better outside backs. Part of Ioane try bungle.
Elton Janties 6
Should have delivered more behind a rampaging pack. Missed straight early penalty.
Ross Cronje 6
Part of the stuff up which led to Ioane try. Average compared to Springboks halfback lineage.
Francois Louw 6
Lightweight performance from the veteran. Beaten by McKenzie try run.
Pieter-Steph Du Toit 8
Cumbersome customer but he really took it to the All Blacks.
Siya Kolisi 5
Apart from one lovely flick pass aside, very hard to spot.
Lood de Jager 7
Got hands on the ball without making much ground. Plenty of tackling, nifty offload.
Eben Etzebeth 9
Storming game with the ball. Smashed ahead time and time again. Led from the front.
Ruan Dreyer 6
Has obvious scrum issues but busy enough around the field.
Malcolm Marx 10
Magnificent. Loads of brutal runs, turnovers, tackles. Helped make a try, scored another. Unbelievable game - a new world star?
Steven Kitshoff 9
What a game. Endless charges, and almost lasted the full distance. Fantastic.
Reserves
Chilliboy Ralepelle DNP
Trevor Nyakane (Kitshoff, 78m) -
Wilco Louw (Dreyer, 51m) 6
Hardly sighted.
Franco Mostert (de Jager, 56m) 7
Hard working without major impact.
Jean-Luc du Preez (Kolisi, 56m) 8
Also toiled well and loomed up perfectly for a try.
Rudy Paige DNP
Handre Pollard (Jantjies, 56m) 7
Almost turned the game with offload for try.
Damian de Allende (Serfontein, 64m) 4
Stupid late charge on Sopoaga and red card sealed Springboks' fate.