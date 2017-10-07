All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder faces another spell from rugby after suffering a dislocated right shoulder in this morning's one-point win over South Africa.

Milner-Skudder missed a large chunk of the 2016 season after dislocating his left shoulder last March while playing against the Blues. He returned to the All Blacks in last month's win over Argentina in New Plymouth, his first test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

The All Blacks right winger landed awkwardly on his rugby shoulder after being tackled from behind by South African opposite Courtnall Skosan in the 47th minute of the first half.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen confirmed that Milner-Skudder dislocated his shoulder will see him ruled out of the third Bledisloe test in Brisbane later this month and puts him in doubt for the end of year tour.

Milner-Skudder had a strong first half for the All Blacks, making 106 metres with three clean breaks, almost setting up a try for Aaron Smith.