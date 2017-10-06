When you match the All Blacks up against the Springboks there can only be one winner.

Allister Coetzee knows it, so does Steve Hansen and most of the crowd expected at Newlands tomorrow as the All Blacks make a visit to the ground for the first time in nearly a decade.

If the teams were combined only a couple of Springboks would enter the discussion to make a starting XV. Without Brodie Retallick there is room for a lock and the props would be up for debate, but that's it.

No wonder Coetzee talked about the difficulties for his team as they tackle a side determined to end the Rugby Championship with an unblemished record.

Advertisement

Depending on how the Boks use captain Eben Etzebeth and his locking partner Lood de Jäger, one would challenge Scott Barrett for a start in a composite side and tight head prop Ruan Dreyer might be in the chat if he can ask questions of Kane Hames.

Senior loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira is on family leave like Retallick and Steven Kitshoff is a proven sub without many test starts who will find a scrum rock in Nepo Laulala.

Francois Louis is a durable hard loosie but playing out of position at No 8 where he will be compared against the highly experienced All Black leader Kieran Read.

Behind the packs you might consider Jesse Kriel but not on the evidence of this season.

None of his colleagues either. They've had their moments but that's all they've been.

Halfback Ross Cronje and midfield back Jan Serfontein give it some but are up against some high pedigree opponents, who given decent conditions which can be an issue at Newlands this time of the year, like to attack.

On the same pitch 22 years ago, the world and England were staggered by Jonah Lomu's four tries in a World Cup. There hasn't been a global tournament staged in Africa since and sadly Lomu is no longer with us.

But Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Damian McKenzie offer the sort of attacking thrills which Lomu and the team of '95 delivered until they fell to mystery illness on the high velt and the Boks in the final

Unless the referee is nobbled or Suzie is unearthed again and somehow smuggled past the All Blacks security to deal her nauseous potion, the Boks should look like the casualties tomorrow.