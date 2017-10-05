Brad Thorn, the former Bronco, Queenslander, Kangaroo, Crusader, Highlander and All Black, freely admitted during his later playing years that he was apprehensive about what he was going to do once he finally hung up his boots.

Now he's about to find out if he can cut it as a professional coach in one of the toughest competitions in the world. To make things more difficult for a player considered one of the hardest to represent the All Blacks, he has been appointed as coach of the Reds, a team that won only four matches this year.

The Reds have been a troubled franchise since they won the final of the Super Rugby championship in 2011 against a Crusaders team featuring one B Thorn.

Matt O'Connor, Richard Graham and John Connolly have all been and gone. The latest to get the boot is Nick Stiles and the odds are stacked against Thorn, a man who inspired his teammates to new heights with his work ethic, professionalism and refusal to take a backward step on the training or playing pitch but who is untested as a coach in a position which requires a great deal of finesse.

A Super Rugby coach is effectively a chief executive of the playing side of a franchise. The administration follows the bean counter - in this case Richard Barker - but the whole outfit relies on the head coach to set the tone and inspire, and if Thorn doesn't realise the extent of his challenge he will when the competition kicks off in February next year.

"I'm a rookie coach but I'm turning 43, I've experienced different coaches and like to think that's given me some good learning," Thorn told reporters after his announcement.

"I'd like to think I'm a bit more about action; I'm not the best talker but hopefully we see something grow here."

Thorn, who has prepared for his new role by coaching Queensland Country, sells himself short here. He can be a great talker. In the days before the Super Rugby final at Suncorp Stadium six years ago he spoke movingly about the Christchurch earthquakes and the floods which had devastated parts of Brisbane during that time.

He spoke about Mother Nature and the uncertainty and anxiety that the people of Christchurch and Brisbane - where he had friends and family - were going through. Thorn is also a man who gets straight to the point. People listen when he speaks with that distinctive raspy voice.

He is one of the most successful league to rugby union converts, a man who won virtually all there is to win in either game. Here's hoping he can transfer that knowledge to a group of players - and staff - looking for a little inspiration. It won't be easy.