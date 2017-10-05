The Springboks have made minor changes to their side to take on the All Blacks on Sunday morning in Cape Town.

Following a record 57-0 thumping when the two sides last met, the Springboks have since drawn with the Wallabies, and name a fairly familiar side for their return fixture with the All Blacks.

They will be without their most experienced player however with 95-cap prop Tendai Mtawarira unavailable for the match due to family reasons. Mtawarira - the most-capped Springbok prop of all time - is replaced by Steven Kitshoff, who makes his first start after 18 straight appearances off the bench.

Elsewhere, Lood de Jager earns a start, while Pieter-Steph du Toit moves from lock to blindside flanker. In another change to the loose trio, Francois Louw will run out at No 8 in place of the injured Uzair Cassiem.

Advertisement

There is one debutant in the 23, with prop Wilco Louw set to make his debut off the bench.

Springbok coach Alastair Coetzee said his side will be looking for improvement in all areas.

"Our preparations have gone well this week and we are looking forward to Saturday's Test," said Coetzee.

"The All Blacks will again test us in every department. They don't seem to have any weak areas, so we will have to show that we've learnt from our experience in Albany. Saturday is another huge opportunity for us to continue to grow as a team and build on our cohesion."

The match kicks off at 4.05am on Sunday morning.

Springboks: Andries Coetzee, Dillyn Leyds, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff

Reserves: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Trevor Nyakane, Wilco Louw, Franco Mostert, Jean-Luc du Preez, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Damian de Allende