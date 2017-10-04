Former Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna was allegedly involved in a drunken brawl with a French club teammate, according to French media.

Tameifuna and fellow Racing 92 prop Viliamu Afatia allegedly involved in a fight near the Champs-Elysees hours after their home defeat to Lyon, French newspaper Le Parisien reports.

According to the newspaper, French police couldn't put handcuffs on Tameifuna, who played more than 60 games for the Chiefs before signing with Racing in 2015, because his forearms were too large.

The newspaper claims Afatia was found with his face "bloody and swollen" by French police.

Le Parisien reports Afatia, who won't press charges, spent the night in hospital while Tameifuna has put in a prison cell for the night.

Tameifuna is the third New Zealand player from Racing 92 to make headlines off the field this year.

All Blacks great Dan Carter was charged for drink-driving in February while fellow All Black Ali Williams was fined $2300 and convicted of buying cocaine in April.