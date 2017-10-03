Assistant head coach Ian Foster doesn't think the All Blacks' 57-0 thrashing over the Springboks will have any bearing on Sunday's test in Cape Town.

The All Blacks had their biggest ever victory over South Africa in their last meeting at North Harbour Stadium, the third straight time they'd beaten their old foes by 28 points or more.

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee already seems to be writing off his team telling South Africa media "we'd be living in a fool's paradise" if his side thought they could win the final meeting of the season against the All Blacks.



Foster however was a bit more measured when asked what the 57-0 result means for this weekend's test.

"It was a special game, there's no doubt about that but did we do it the next week? The answer is no," Foster told media overnight.

"You've just got to look back at our first test in Sydney we had a pretty special first 40- 50 minutes and then a pretty forgettable next 30 and the next week we went to Dunedin and we got out of jail. So what's happened in the past is a very poor indicator of what's going to happen next.

"We're just got to make sure that as far as we're concerned we're playing the South Africans in South Africa and these are special test matches. If you look through the last three or four test matches over here, there have been some amazing games and we've had to put everything on the line to get the result we wanted."

Foster said preparation is different this week following the trip from Buenos Ares with the side taking on a lighter training schedule but admitted it's something each team in the Rugby Championship has to go through during the competition.

"This week's not so much about training hard, we got here, a big travel day on Monday, and every team in his Championship has a week like this and this is ours. So we've just got to make sure we're really smart, get energy levels high, we've got to get the brain adjusted and clear and we've got to that at a stage we can't do a lot of on field stuff. At the end of the day we want to be at the same spot we normally are on a Saturday."