At 20 years old and having played only eight tests, Rieko Ioane isn't the finished product according to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, and heaven help opposition teams when he is.

A few eyebrows were raised a little over three months ago when the All Blacks team to play the British & Irish Lions was named and Ioane was selected in the No11 jersey ahead of Julian Savea.

So impressive has left wing Ioane taken to the ruthless nature of test rugby that eyebrows would now be raised if he wasn't.

Ioane has been a sensation, seemingly a rookie one moment and a devastating attacking weapon the next, one that has given the Lions, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas massive defensive headaches with his pace and power.

Statistically, Ioane is the most dangerous attacking weapon in the Rugby Championship - up there with Wallabies fullback Israel Folau despite playing one fewer test in the tournament. If he starts again against the Springboks in Cape Town on Sunday he is likely to add significantly to his numbers because he tore the Boks to shreds in Albany last time out.

Ioane's ability has never been in doubt for those who watched him play for the Blues or for the New Zealand sevens team, but there is always a question mark as to how players take to the game at the highest level, and in particular the often suffocating pressure of representing the All Blacks.

Ioane made his test debut on last year's November tour, scoring a try as a replacement against Italy in Rome and coming on against France in Paris. His first test start was against the Lions, and for many his selection ahead of Julian Savea was a roll of the dice.

Instead, he repaid Hansen's faith by scoring two tries and looking supremely comfortable throughout - his pace a worry for the visitors every time he got the ball.

Hansen said before the test in a comment which in hindsight looks remarkably prescient: "He's got electrifying speed, and we just think for this particular match he's the boy. I guess the proof will be in the pudding."

Ioane has played four tests in the Rugby Championship - making his mark against Australia in Sydney with a double, and playing well against the Wallabies a week later in Dunedin.

Against the Springboks at Albany he caused so many problems for his counterpart Raymond Rhule that the right wing hasn't represented South Africa since.

"He's become a crowd favourite - every time he touches the ball the whole place lights up," Hansen said afterwards. "He's just got that ability to really scoot. He's a big man as well and he's got some footwork. He's an exciting young man - we've just got to make sure we keep going, he's not the finished product."

Rugby Championship - best attackers

Metres run with ball:

Israel Folau (Aust): 543

Rieko Ioane (NZ): 500

Andries Coetzee (SA): 349

Defenders beaten:

Ioane: 30

Damian McKenzie (NZ): 25

Folau: 20

Breaks:

Ioane: 14

McKenzie: 12

Folau: 12