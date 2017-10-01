The Black Ferns' world champs success is set to be celebrated in Wellington this Wednesday.

Mayor Justin Lester has just released the details of the celebration, which will be held in Civic Square around midday.

"After the performance of the Black Ferns at the Women's Rugby World Cup, Wellington put its hand up straight away for a celebration," Lester said.

"As a city we are very proud of the Black Ferns' achievements and we are delighted that Wellington has an opportunity to show our appreciation for the team."

The Ferns took out the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final in Ireland at the end of August.

Wellington's party comes after similar celebrations in Auckland and Manukau.

Black Ferns' all-time leading try scorer Selica Winiata said she was excited to bring the trophy to the capital.

"We had an awesome time in Auckland and the team were blown away by the love and support we received.

"To meet so many young people, especially young women and girls, was a humbling feeling and really brought home to the team the impact that we have had."

The celebration will take place on Wednesday at Civic Square from 12pm to 1.30pm.