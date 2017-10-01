Ian "Spooky" Smith, an All Blacks wing who helped beat the 1965 Springboks, has passed away aged 76.

Smith, who represented Otago and North Otago, played nine tests. The left winger scored both of his test tries in the 20 - 3 fourth test victory over the South Africans in front of a 56,000 crowd at Eden Park. That gave New Zealand a 3 - 1 series victory.

The All Blacks were at the peak of their powers then, led by a forward pack with legendary figures including Colin Meads, Brian Lochore, Ken Gray, captain Wilson Whineray and Kel Tremain.

The funeral for Ian Stanley Talbot Smith will be held at Mapua near Nelson on Thursday.

Watch "Spooky" Smith score his vital tries against the Springboks here.-