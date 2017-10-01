Bad tempered English prop Kyle Sinckler is in real trouble this time, after allegedly eye gouging a New Zealand opponent in an English club game.

Sinckler was the most controversial figure on the British and Lions tour of New Zealand this year, instigating a tunnel skirmish after the second test having just been restrained by team mates on the field. And he finished the tour with an apology, after being arrested during a big night out following the third test draw with the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Sinckler, who plays for Harlequins, has just been charged with eye-gouging former Crusaders and Hurricanes lock Michael Paterson during a match against Northampton.

Sinckler has been charged with making contact with the eye and/or eye area, which are two separate offences, by independent citing commissioner Chris Catling and will appear before a Rugby Football Union disciplinary hearing in Bristol on Friday.

The Telegraph reported that the minimum suspension for making contact with the eye area is four weeks, but it is 12 weeks for making contact with the actual eye.

A long suspension would delete him from England's autumn fixtures against Argentina, Australia and Samoa. Last year, former England back Chris Ashton received a ten-week suspension after being found guilty of a similar offence.

Sinckler has a hot-head reputation but claimed during the Lions tour that a talk with fellow English prop Joe Marler had turned him around. He had also sought help from sports psychologists.

"It's a part of maturing as well. I'm still growing, still becoming a man and learning from my mistakes," he was reported as saying.