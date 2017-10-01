All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will not be travelling to South Africa for the test against the Springboks after his wife lost their baby boy prematurely.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen confirmed the news this afternoon.

"We're really feeling for them at this sad time and our thoughts are with them and their families," said Hansen.

"As a result, Brodie will stay home with Niki and rejoin the team when the time is right."

Meanwhile, Sam Cane, Ryan Crotty, Lima Sopoaga, Liam Squire and Sam Whitelock have arrived in South Africa.

Vaea Fifita, Ngani Laumape, Waisake Naholo, Luke Romano and Ardie Savea will return to New Zealand.

