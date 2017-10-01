See who shone and who struggled in Chris Rattue's player ratings from the All Blacks' 36-10 victory over Argentina.
ALL BLACKS
15. Damian McKenzie - 9
In what turned out to be a shambles, his unique genius left great memories. Fantastic to watch including superb tackle read.
14. Waisake Naholo - 7
Did his bit when it counted, but could have gone looking for more.
13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6
Fairly anonymous even during the good times.
12. Sonny Bill Williams - 7
Did he silence Laurie Mains etc? Great defensive commitment, odd good touch. Doubters will remain.
11. Reiko Ioane - 6
Hard to hold, but missed the party and didn't help tidy up the mess.
10. Beauden Barrett - 8
Sensational to start, two wonder passes...but couldn't arrest the decline. How do you mark that?
9. Aaron Smith - 8
His precision was a joy, and looked even better considering what followed. Big tackle on Lavanini.
8. Kieran Read - 6
Yes, he started very well but his captaincy/discipline has to be questioned over second half dross.
7. Matt Todd - 6
Unconvincing compared to Sam Cane's power, but decent. Unlucky to be yellow carded.
6. Vaea Fifita - 6
High hurdler crashed back to earth after New Plymouth triumph. Still on that learning curve.
5. Scott Barrett - 7
You can see why the selectors love the potential. Skills. Needs more authority though.
4. Luke Romano - 8
Some loose moments, dodgy in the air, but a powerhouse in new-look pack.
3. Nepo Laulala - 8
Got to love that scrum, and a memorable tackle.
2. Dane Coles - 8
No magic moments but plenty of important ones. Set piece excellent in new pack.
1. Kane Hames - 9
Rose from the Albany ashes. Great scrums. Some nice touches.
Reserves
16. Codie Taylor (Coles, 55m) - 5
Lineout misses. Drop ball. Best moment in a non-try.
17. Wyatt Crockett (Hames, 46m) - 8
Part of that great scrum.
18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Laulala, 50m) - 8
Really impressive in all regards, including a great long pass.
19. Patrick Tuipulotu (Fifita, 65m) - 5
Hard to get a handle on where his career is at.
20. Ardie Savea (Todd, 65m) - 6
Normal gusto didn't produce much.
21. TJ Perenara (Smith, 50m) - 5
Couldn't reverse the shambles.
22. Ngani Laumape (Williams, 66m) - 6
Typical charge, but lost the ball.
23. David Havilii (Ioane, 70m) - 7
One great break and a try on limited minutes, on debut.
ARGENTINA
15. Joaquin Tuculet - 5
Bad fumble. Few good runs. Nothing startling when startling was required.
14. Matias Moroni - 5
Missed tackles - but beauties on Fifita and SBW. Hard to remember him running at all.
13. Matias Orlando - 4
Not a great test for centres. Bad miss on Beauden Barrett in try move.
12. Jeronimo de la Fuente - 8
Fantastic resolve. One of the Pumas' few heroes. Wonder mark to save a try. Plenty of defence.
11. Emiliano Boffelli - 6
Quite industrious with the ball considering the circumstances. Tackling weak.
10. Nicolas Sanchez - 7
Got to love his attempt to put players through holes with flat passes.
9. Tomas Cubelli - 5
Injured early and flat performance. Poor grasping attempt on Beauden Barrett.
8. Juan Manuel Leguizamon - 8
Lion hearted effort from the veteran No. 8. Great strength, and enough to snare a try.
7. Tomas Lezana - 6
Tradesman-like.
6. Pablo Matera - 8
Top 50 minutes, hurtled into the game. Departed surprisingly early.
5. Tomas Lavanini - 4
Pumas Bad Boy in more yellow card hot water. Didn't show up elsewhere.
4. Guido Petti - 5
Average around the field and part of disastrous scrum.
3. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro - 2
Beaten up by Hames and Crockett in the scrums. Anonymous elsewhere.
2. Agustin Creevy - 6
The great man's captaincy unravelled in the first half. Scrum was a mess. Strong otherwise.
1. Lucas Noguera Paz - 6
Probably not the main scrum culprit. Some decent runs.
Reserves
16. Julian Montoya (Creevy, 60m) - 3
No wonder Creevy looked annoyed at being replaced.
17. Santiago Garcia Botta (Paz, 55m) - 4
Those great old Argentine scrummagers will be shaking their heads in dismay.
18. Ramiro Herrero (Chaparro, 43m) - 3
Couldn't arrest the tighthead tumble.
19. Marcos Kremer (Lavanini, 50m) - 5
A test where most substitutions could not rise above the chaos.
20. Javier Ortega Desio (Matera, 50m) - 5
Did at least get his hands on the ball.
21. Martin Landajo (Cubelli, 32m) - 8
Very lively, top runs. Really stood out, which was difficult to do.
22. Juan Martin Hernandez (Sanchez, 54m) - 4
Huh? Tried to shut the game down with kicking, some of it not very good.
23. Santiago Cordero (Orlando, 57m) - 4
Sniff of long range try snuffed out.