See who shone and who struggled in Chris Rattue's player ratings from the All Blacks' 36-10 victory over Argentina.

ALL BLACKS

15. Damian McKenzie - 9

In what turned out to be a shambles, his unique genius left great memories. Fantastic to watch including superb tackle read.

14. Waisake Naholo - 7

Did his bit when it counted, but could have gone looking for more.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6

Fairly anonymous even during the good times.

Advertisement

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 7

Did he silence Laurie Mains etc? Great defensive commitment, odd good touch. Doubters will remain.

11. Reiko Ioane - 6

Hard to hold, but missed the party and didn't help tidy up the mess.

10. Beauden Barrett - 8

Sensational to start, two wonder passes...but couldn't arrest the decline. How do you mark that?

9. Aaron Smith - 8

His precision was a joy, and looked even better considering what followed. Big tackle on Lavanini.

8. Kieran Read - 6

Yes, he started very well but his captaincy/discipline has to be questioned over second half dross.

7. Matt Todd - 6

Unconvincing compared to Sam Cane's power, but decent. Unlucky to be yellow carded.

6. Vaea Fifita - 6

High hurdler crashed back to earth after New Plymouth triumph. Still on that learning curve.

5. Scott Barrett - 7

You can see why the selectors love the potential. Skills. Needs more authority though.

4. Luke Romano - 8

Some loose moments, dodgy in the air, but a powerhouse in new-look pack.

3. Nepo Laulala - 8

Got to love that scrum, and a memorable tackle.

2. Dane Coles - 8

No magic moments but plenty of important ones. Set piece excellent in new pack.

1. Kane Hames - 9

Rose from the Albany ashes. Great scrums. Some nice touches.

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor (Coles, 55m) - 5

Lineout misses. Drop ball. Best moment in a non-try.

17. Wyatt Crockett (Hames, 46m) - 8

Part of that great scrum.

18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Laulala, 50m) - 8

Really impressive in all regards, including a great long pass.

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (Fifita, 65m) - 5

Hard to get a handle on where his career is at.

20. Ardie Savea (Todd, 65m) - 6

Normal gusto didn't produce much.

21. TJ Perenara (Smith, 50m) - 5

Couldn't reverse the shambles.

22. Ngani Laumape (Williams, 66m) - 6

Typical charge, but lost the ball.

23. David Havilii (Ioane, 70m) - 7

One great break and a try on limited minutes, on debut.

ARGENTINA

15. Joaquin Tuculet - 5

Bad fumble. Few good runs. Nothing startling when startling was required.

14. Matias Moroni - 5

Missed tackles - but beauties on Fifita and SBW. Hard to remember him running at all.

13. Matias Orlando - 4

Not a great test for centres. Bad miss on Beauden Barrett in try move.

12. Jeronimo de la Fuente - 8

Fantastic resolve. One of the Pumas' few heroes. Wonder mark to save a try. Plenty of defence.

11. Emiliano Boffelli - 6

Quite industrious with the ball considering the circumstances. Tackling weak.

10. Nicolas Sanchez - 7

Got to love his attempt to put players through holes with flat passes.

9. Tomas Cubelli - 5

Injured early and flat performance. Poor grasping attempt on Beauden Barrett.

8. Juan Manuel Leguizamon - 8

Lion hearted effort from the veteran No. 8. Great strength, and enough to snare a try.

7. Tomas Lezana - 6

Tradesman-like.

6. Pablo Matera - 8

Top 50 minutes, hurtled into the game. Departed surprisingly early.

5. Tomas Lavanini - 4

Pumas Bad Boy in more yellow card hot water. Didn't show up elsewhere.

4. Guido Petti - 5

Average around the field and part of disastrous scrum.

3. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro - 2

Beaten up by Hames and Crockett in the scrums. Anonymous elsewhere.

2. Agustin Creevy - 6

The great man's captaincy unravelled in the first half. Scrum was a mess. Strong otherwise.

1. Lucas Noguera Paz - 6

Probably not the main scrum culprit. Some decent runs.

Reserves

16. Julian Montoya (Creevy, 60m) - 3

No wonder Creevy looked annoyed at being replaced.

17. Santiago Garcia Botta (Paz, 55m) - 4

Those great old Argentine scrummagers will be shaking their heads in dismay.

18. Ramiro Herrero (Chaparro, 43m) - 3

Couldn't arrest the tighthead tumble.

19. Marcos Kremer (Lavanini, 50m) - 5

A test where most substitutions could not rise above the chaos.

20. Javier Ortega Desio (Matera, 50m) - 5

Did at least get his hands on the ball.

21. Martin Landajo (Cubelli, 32m) - 8

Very lively, top runs. Really stood out, which was difficult to do.

22. Juan Martin Hernandez (Sanchez, 54m) - 4

Huh? Tried to shut the game down with kicking, some of it not very good.

23. Santiago Cordero (Orlando, 57m) - 4

Sniff of long range try snuffed out.