Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has denied Israel Folau pulled the hair of Springboks winger Dillyn Leyds despite footage from their 27-27 draw in Bloemfontein proving otherwise.

Folau somehow avoided a yellow card from referee Ben O'Keeffe for the incident, which inflamed tensions between the two sides just before halftime in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash at the Free State Stadium.

Cheika also criticised O'Keeffe's performance, saying the young Kiwi official got things wrong at "key moments" - including missing a forward pass from Andries Coetzee in the lead-up to the penalty that could have sealed a win for South Africa, had Elton Jantjies not pushed it wide.

Leyds confirmed after the match that Folau "100 per cent" pulled him by the hair twice.

