The All Blacks have already won the Rugby Championship before the start of today's test after South Africa and Australia drew 27-27.

The 26th test match between New Zealand and Argentina will be the eighth meeting between the two sides to be held in Buenos Aires since their first-ever match in 1985, with the 49,540-capacity stadium hosting the event for the fifth time.

Since that 33-20 win over the hosts 32 years ago, the All Blacks have maintained an undefeated record in the Argentine capital, winning six times and drawing 21-all during the All Blacks' two-test tour of the South American nation back in 1985.

That draw is the only time the Pumas have not tasted defeat against the reigning Rugby Championship titleholders.

The two teams last met three weeks ago at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth, where rookie flanker Vaea Fifita stole the show with a display of raw power, pace, and athleticism in a 39-22 victory.

Steve Hansen has made six changes to the starting line up from the team that obliterated the Springboks at QBE Stadium two weeks ago, with a further three changes being made on the bench.