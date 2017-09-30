Being sucked into a Argentina arm wrestle will be low on the All Blacks' wish list when they set out to wrap up the Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires this morning.

Victory or a draw over their winless opponents will be enough for New Zealand to clinch the four-nation title with a round to spare.

It will make it Rugby Championship crown No5 in its sixth edition, adding to their 10-from-16 record in the preceding Sanzaar tournament, the Tri Nations.

Since their addition to the Rugby Championship in 2012, the Pumas haven't come within two converted tries of the All Blacks in their 10 meetings.

Advertisement

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for the world champions.

Last month's test in New Plymouth (39-22) was decided only by a last-quarter surge.

The clash in Buenos Aires last year (36-17) was the opposite, with the All Blacks racing 36-3 clear inside 45 minutes before being shut down in a strange conclusion.

With their backs to the wall, Argentina turned the test into a prolonged scrummaging contest. They dominated possession and the penalty count, ultimately forcing yellow cards on visiting forwards Joe Moody and Liam Squire.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the Pumas won't have forgotten the success they enjoyed when allowed to disrupt his team's patterns.

"I think they'll look to come at us at the breakdown and look to kick the ball a wee bit. In talking to them afterwards, I think they were pretty happy with that tactic," he said.

"But they're growing their game away from just one or two areas. They're trying to expand how they play and they're starting to get better at it. I think it'll be a really physical encounter."

One to suffer from last year's late struggles was Damian McKenzie, who made his test debut off the bench at fullback.

The diminutive 22-year-old has been largely on the test outer since then but recent injuries to Jordie Barrett and Israel Dagg and a sabbatical for Ben Smith have resulted in a starting role in every Rugby Championship test.

The quality of McKenzie's elusive running hasn't always been matched by his effectiveness under the high ball, having most notably shelled several Pumas bombs in New Plymouth.

Three weeks later he is better prepared for an aerial onslaught.

"I'm starting to feel a little more comfortable but there's always challenges," he said.

"I've had a lot of help with Ben Smith and Izzy giving me a lot of guidance around what I should be doing and how I should be preparing."

Hansen says McKenzie's best long-term prospects are in the playmaker role in the No10 jersey.

- NZN