Auckland 38 Bay of Plenty 19

Auckland have picked up their third win of the season with a 38-19 win over Bay of Plenty in an NPC rugby cross-over match at Eden Park on Saturday.

With only two wins from seven starts, Auckland were mired at the bottom of the premiership, but started with a hiss and a roar against the Steamers.

All Blacks Sevens newcomer Joe Ravouvou stormed across for two tries in the opening 10 minutes; the big Fijian winger proving unstoppable both times down the left.

With Jono Hickey on target with the boot, Auckland leapt out to a 17-0 lead after 11 minutes, but looked to be in trouble when Marcel Renata was sin binned seven minutes later.

Bay of Plenty couldn't capitalise, with Hickey adding another penalty to extend Auckland's lead before the big tighthead prop returned.

Leading 23-0 at halftime, Auckland continued to run riot in the second spell.

Centre Vince Aso broke through to score after three minutes, then fullback Melani Nanai added the bonus try 10 minutes later.

Ahead 38-0 with 20 minutes remaining, Auckland lost a little direction and Bay of Plenty pounced.

Henry Stowers powered over on the pick and go from close range, then Thomas Franklin added a second with similar strong work close to the ruck.

No.8 Jesse Parete's 77th minute try introduced some respectability to the scoreline but Bay of Plenty ultimately paid the price for an error-laden performance.