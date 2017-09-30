All Blacks captain Kieran Read is confident his younger teammates will perform to the standards expected of them when his side runs out against Argentina tomorrow morning (NZT).

Coach Steve Hansen has named a side that features 12 players that have fewer than 15 test caps, while ten players in the match day squad will be playing in their first test in the South American nation.

Despite this lack of experience, Read is hopeful that his side will not be overwhelmed by playing in front of a boisterous, passionate home crowd in what will be the All Blacks' first test outside of Australasia this year.

"[It's] our first big game away from home, except for the Aussie game, so [we're] looking forward to it," the 104-test No. 8 said.

"[It's] a unique group as well, a few young guys in the mix, and [we're] really looking forward to stamping our mark and doing the best we can.

"I think the boys who have stepped into those roles have done a fantastic job, and we've got a team that's willing to put everything on the line, so no matter who's in that position on the field, [they] will go do their job, and [I] hope to see that tomorrow night.

"It's [the Argentine crowd] pretty intimidating if it's your first time, just the noise factor.

"Certainly [there will be] a bit of music, a bit of dancing, and a crowd that really gets in behind the game.

"They're knowledgeable, they certainly like their home team.

"If we can dictate on the scoreboard and on the field, then it quietens down a little bit, but we'll just adapt to what happens."

The most inexperienced player on the park comes in the form of 22-year-old utility back David Havili, who is set to make his test debut off the bench in the number 23 jersey.

While many are daunted by the prospect of making an All Blacks debut in front of foreign fans as loud and passionate as the Argentinians, Read is assured that Havili will not be overawed by the occasion.

"He's got a pretty good head on his shoulders, [I've] played a lot of footy with him, so he'll be ready, and [I'm] looking forward to him getting out there."

The Herald will be live blogging tomorrow morning's test at 11:30am, and Radio Sport will have live commentary.

All Blacks team:

Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (c), Matt Todd, Vaea Fifita, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Kane Hames

Reserves: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Wyatt Crockett, Codie Taylor, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, David Havili