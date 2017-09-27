More than a month after winning the Women's Rugby World Cup, the Black Ferns celebrate the achievement with a public event in Auckland today.

New Zealand claimed their fifth World Cup title last month with a thrilling 41-32 victory over defending champions England in Dublin.

The event will is taking place in Manukau at the Vodafone Events Centre.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the Black Ferns' latest world cup win inspired rugby fans - both new and existing - around the country.

"The team and their management went to Ireland with one goal in mind and they achieved it. They inspired us all with their skills and team work and made us proud to be Kiwis," he said.

"The pride and affection for the team we all feel demonstrates how sport can bring us together and uplift us. We want to give Kiwis an opportunity to show their appreciation for this special team."