Auckland Rugby is searching for a new Mitre10 Cup coach.

A job advertisement has been posted online with recruitment agency Global Elite Sports.

It's thought Nick White has come to the end of his contract but is free to re-apply if he wishes.

Auckland is currently last in the Mitre10 Cup premiership, eight points off semi-final spots with three rounds remaining.

Advertisement

Applications close October 13 - the same day Auckland plays what is likely to be its final match of the season against Canterbury.