A perfect night from the boot from Peter Breen and some tough defence has seen Northland home 32-30 over Otago at Toll Stadium.

Northland were the more dominant side in the first half as they made early inroads into the Otago defence.

Despite making all the early moves the game remained tight as both sides traded early penalties.

A Jack Goodhue break midway through the first half put fullback Solomon Alaimalo in space. He then strode over for the simple try to extend Northland's lead to 13-3.

Advertisement

Otago were hamstrung by a pair of yellow cards and the boot of Breen made them pay dearly.

The forward pack, led by an industrious effort from No. 8 Matt Matich, put in a concerted effort which dented many opportunities for Otago.

Northland went into the sheds with a 19-6 lead but after the last two matches, nothing was promised in the second spell.

They gave the Taniwha faithful something to cheer about early in the stanza as another bust from Goodhue after multiple attacking phases led to a try for winger Jone Macilai.

At 26-6 down, Otago were restored to fifteen men but needed a big change in fortunes to get back into the game.

The comeback started as halfback Jonathan Ruru put a pinpoint kick in behind Northland for Fletcher Smith to pounce on.

Another kick behind Northland's defence was the catalyst for another five pointer as Hayden Parker laid a try on for fullback Vilimoni Koroi, reducing the home side's lead to 29-20.

Northland were dealt another blow as Kara Pryor was shown a yellow card with just 12 minutes remaining after tackling a player without the ball.

Smith nailed the penalty, making it a six point game.

But Northland showed they learned from their previous defeats and held tough in the closing stages.

Otago's frustration got the better of them, conceding a penalty within kicking range. Breen duly knocked over the goal to give himself a 22 point haul and Northland the victory.

Northland 32 (Solomon Alaimalo, Jone Macilai tries, Peter Breen 6 pen, 2 con)

Otago 30 (Vilimoni Koroi, Jona Nareki tries, Fletcher Smith try, 3 pen, 3 con)

HT: 19-6