Australian rugby player Nick Cummins - known as the Honey Badger - has shared his plans as official party planner for the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens.

In a spoof video a topless Cummins, along with a pet snake called Monty, and Reds star Karmichael Hunt and Waratahs utility back Kurtley Beale brainstorm ideas for next year's tournament.

Cummins suggests costumes and free beer with attract the fans - no doubt a winning formula based on the past success of the Wellington Sevens.

"Everyone walks out a happy camper and they're back next year. Sure they might leave heavily pissed a make some bad decisions," Cummins says with a straight face.

The Global Tens take place on the weekend of February 9-10 this next year's edition a day-night format, minus the free beer we assume.

French powerhouse club Pau - the current home of former All Blacks Conrad Smith, Colin Slade and Tom Taylor - are set to make their debut alongside fellow newcomers Fiji.