More complaints have come forward against an Auckland school rugby coach facing more than 80 sex charges.

Alosio Taimo appeared in the High Court at Auckland today before Justice Simon Moore.

There were initially nine complainants and 53 charges against Taimo, who was due to go to trial early next year.

However, the court heard that more complainants have since come forward with the total now at 17.

Advertisement

The total charges Taimo is facing is 81, after the Crown sought leave to withdraw four charges today.

Taimo has pleaded not guilty to all the charges laid against him, which included sexual connection, attempted sexual connection, indecent assault, and inducing a child to commit an indecent act.

The charges all relate to young boys.

Taimo initially appeared in the Manukau District Court in September facing a charge of indecent assault following allegations of sexual misconduct with at least one young child.

He was remanded on bail until a callover appearence next April and a new trial date was set for 10 weeks starting on July 30, 2018.