Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly in demand in English rugby.

The Daily Mail have reported that Williams was approached through his representatives by the Sale Sharks this week, for what would have been an immediate transfer to the English club.

The brazen move was shot down by Williams, who is under contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Blues until the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Mail reported that two other English sides have already inquired whether Williams would be interested in a move after his contract runs out, when he would be 34 years old.