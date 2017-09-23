Tasman and Crusaders fullback David Havili looks set to make his test debut against Argentina in Buenos Aires next weekend.

The 22-year-old has had an opportunity open up at fullback, after Ben Smith's sabbatical and injuries to Jordie Barrett and Israel Dagg.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen hinted on Friday that the timing could be right for Havili to be handed his test debut next weekend, where the world champions can clinch their second straight Rugby Championship title.

Hansen said Havili, who has come off an impressive season at fullback with the Crusaders, looks ready to take the next step in his career.

"He's a confident young man. [He] plays like that.

"He's obviously come in and he's a little overawed as all new All Blacks are. It can be really overwhelming so [we'll be] giving him enough time to get through that phase of his All Black career.

"He's now starting to train well and looks more comfortable in the environment. [We're] looking forward to taking that next step with him."

Beauden Barrett looks certain to start against the Pumas with Damien McKenzie likely to be cover at No10, opening the door for Havili to have a run at fullback.

Barrett was recalled to the squad after Lima Sopoaga was forced to pull out as he celebrated the birth of his first child with partner Miriam.

Barrett said he was always ready to go despite initially being given a rest.

"I was ready to go. I thought it'd be too good to be true and I was expecting to go the whole time," Barrett said.

"Obviously family comes first and it's exciting for Lima. If I was in his position, that's exactly where I'd want to be."

The 26-year-old insisted Argentina - who gave the All Blacks a challenge in New Plymouth two weeks ago - would be an even tougher test at home.

"I'm fresh as a daisy, good to go, and excited.

"Heading over this early gives us a few extra days to get our bodies in the right time zone and have a really good week of preparation."