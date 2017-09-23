All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga and his partner have welcomed their first child.

Sopoaga announced the birth of daughter Milla on social media, sharing a photo of the couple's bundle of joy.

"For all the things my hands have held the best by far is you. Welcome to the world Milla your Mum & I Love and adore you," Sopoaga said on Instagram.

Sopoaga was released from the All Blacks' Rugby Championship trip to Argentina this week, as he and partner Miriam awaited the birth of Milla.

He was set to start his first test in 799 days, after impressing on his starting debut in a 27-20 win over the Springboks in 2015.

"If I have to wait another 799 days to start a test match. I tell you what, the gift I was blessed with today is well worth it.#Thankyoulord," Sopoaga said on Twitter today.

Beauden Barrett, who was initially rested for the trip to Argentina, was included as a late call-up.

The All Blacks will play Argentina on Sunday, October 1 at 11.40am NZT.