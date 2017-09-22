Former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick believes that the All Blacks' biggest threat in the 2019 Rugby World Cup will come from Europe.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch from the United Kingdom, the 92-test hooker identified Ireland and England as two nations that have the capability to dethrone Steve Hansen's men of their world champions status.

"There's no surprise that the best teams in the world have the best coaches," Fitzpatrick said.

"There's no surprise why Ireland has done so well under Joe Schmidt, England's done so well under Eddie Jones.

"I was surprised as anyone with the result on Saturday against South Africa, but the All Blacks have taken it to a new level, and it's the job of the other countries [to match the All Blacks], not just the southern hemisphere.

"We've seen it in the Northern Hemisphere, Eddie Jones is very focused on 2019, and he's looked at what the All Blacks are doing.

"They've [England and Ireland] looked at what the All Blacks are doing, and they're making changes, not only just in the game plan, but the way the players are playing."

The 54-year-old went on to state that the Northern Hemisphere, and England in particular, have the number and quality of players within their ranks to make themselves a genuine threat for the All Blacks' World Cup hopes in two years' time.

"I think there's been a real shift in terms of the calibre of players, and that's the one thing England especially has, they have more players than anyone else in the world, they have a lot of money to throw at the game, and they're becoming very competitive.

"I think in 2019, we're going to have some serious contenders, and they won't all be from the southern hemisphere, there will be some serious contenders from this part of the world."

The All Blacks have not played England since November 2014, and are scheduled to face the second-ranked side in the world at the end of next year in London, while the New Zealander's most recent encounter against Ireland came ten months ago in a 21-9 victory in Dublin.

The Kieran Read-captained side currently have just one Northern Hemisphere country in their pool for the 2019 World Cup, drawn alongside Italy as well as Rugby Championship rivals South Africa in Pool B.