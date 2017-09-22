Israel Dagg's season is over.

An injury to Dagg's troublesome knee ruled him out of last weekend's 57-0 mauling of the Springboks in Albany and today the All Blacks confirmed he is out for the season.

"Israel Dagg will rest and rehab his knee for the rest of the year and return to rugby in 2018. No need for surgery," the All Blacks tweeted.

The 66 test veteran missed the first two Bledisloe Cup victories over the Wallabies due to this complaint. He then returned against the Pumas in New Plymouth last week, only for the knee to flare up again.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitted last week the prospect of Dagg returning to the field anytime soon look grim.

"I'd say he'll need some time out of the game," Hansen said. "It sounds like there's some cartilage surface damage to the knee that needs a bit of rest. Doc is pretty confident if he gets the rest he'll be fine so it probably means he'll be out for the rest of the year."

It is a cruel blow for Dagg who has worked hard to reinvent himself in a shift from fullback to the wing since missing the 2015 World Cup squad.