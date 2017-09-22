Beauden Barrett has been called back in to the All Blacks.

Barrett, who was initially rested for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship trip to Argentina, has now been included as a late call-up.

Barrett will be replacing Lima Sopoaga, whose partner is awaiting the birth of their first child.

Sopoaga was set to start his first test in 799 days, after impressing on his starting debut in a 27-20 win over the Springboks in 2015.

With Sopoaga now unavailable, Barrett will likely be backed up by Damian McKenzie.

Despite Barrett being called back in, midfielder Ryan Crotty, locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick and loose forwards Liam Squire and Sam Cane have all been rested for next weekend's clash.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says it is an important time of year to keep players fresh, with the world champions keen to retain their standards through to late November at the end of another travel-heavy programme.

"This is the hardest time of the year for us, so we are just trying to think outside the box and think of ways to keep the players fresh," he said.

"This also gives us a chance to build player depth and experience."

The squad to travel to Argentina is:

Forwards: Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeffery Toomaga Allen, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea and Matt Todd.

Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Waisake Naholo.