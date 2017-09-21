More than a month late, it looks like Wellington will get its chance to celebrate the Black Ferns.

The New Zealand women's rugby team claimed their fifth World Cup title last month with a thrilling 41-32 victory over defending champions England.

Auckland will host a celebration for the team next Thursday at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

New Zealand Rugby said it was also working on a programme of visits around the country.

Wellington put up its hand immediately after the win saying it wanted to host a victory parade for the team and work is ongoing to determine a date.

Nearly four weeks on, Mayor Justin Lester said the offer still stands.

"We're still very keen, we offered the city for a parade or for any type of civic engagement that New Zealand Rugby wanted to host with us to acknowledge and support the Black Ferns for their fantastic win.

"In a perfect world you'd have it a little closer to the actual event itself," he added.

But Lester was confident people would still turn up and be excited about the celebration.

Exact dates are still being decided.