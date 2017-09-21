Footage has emerged online of a pre-season punch-up between British rugby sides Dragons and Bath last month.

The two teams were preparing for the new season with a combined training session at Ystrad Mynach to provide live opposition for each other.

But as the two sets of players engaged in a scrum, it all kicked off.

As the two front rows came together, Bath hooker Tom Dunn appeared to swing his head into opposite number, Rhys Buckley.

The Dragons man reacted in kind, releasing his bind and prompting chaos around him.

Punches appeared to be thrown as a scuffle between the two erupted, with team-mates attempting to prevent it escalating further.

Those on the sidelines can be seen standing waiting for the players to sort it out between themselves.

The 30-second video also shows Dragons boss Bernard Jackman attempting to calm things down between the two teams.