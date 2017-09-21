Cameron McMillan runs his eyes down the draw of each New Zealand franchise for next year's Super Rugby season.

The Super Rugby draw was revealed last night for the revamped 2018 season. It of course features more local derbies and zero trips to Perth.

Next season's draw, as it does every years, features a few quirks. The latest is that each side will play 12 of the other 14 franchises - which means the the great Highlanders-Jaguares rivalry is on hold for a second straight year.

The season begins with two New Zealand derbies while the Hurricanes are the odd-one out yet again with a season opener outside of New Zealand for the fifth straight year.

Note: The New Zealand fixtures are all listed TBC in the venue column. The below doesn't consider a New Zealand home match being taken to Fiji or Apia which has happened in previous seasons and lists all home games as the main home city.

HIGHLANDERS

Ben Smith in action for the Highlanders.

Pros

Play the current Australian Conference winners (Brumbies) and South Africa 1 Conference winners (Lions) in Dunedin.

Don't leave New Zealand until week 11

Don't leave the South Island in the final four weeks

Depart New Zealand shores just twice

Cons

First bye after playing just one game, second bye in week 8 before they even head overseas.

A Tri Nations feel with no games against the Sunwolves or Jaguares.

Key fixture

Week 5 v Crusaders. A win would be a good chance to get a potential jump on their southern rivals.

The two teams they don't play: Jaguares and Sunwolves

Highlanders draw

v Blues, Auckland

BYE

v Stormers, Dunedin

v Crusaders, Dunedin

v Hurricanes, Wellington

v Chiefs, Hamilton

BYE

v Brumbies, Dunedin

v Blues, Auckland

v Bulls, Pretoria

v Sharks, Durban

v Lions, Dunedin

v Waratahs, Sydney

v Reds, Brisbane

v Hurricanes, Dunedin

v Chiefs, Dunedin

v Crusaders, Christchurch

v Rebels, Dunedin

CRUSADERS

The Crusaders and Lions will meet again during the 2018 season.

Pros

One match in South Africa, however it's a rematch of last year's final.

A two-week tour of Australia with back-to-back games in Canberra and Melbourne

The byes are well timed

Cons

Don't play a NZ team from week 6 to week 13 before ending the season with five straight derby games.

The two teams they don't play

Sharks and Reds

Key fixture

Week 7 v Lions, Johannesburg - the Crusaders travelling all the way to JoBurg for one game. Sound familiar?

Crusaders draw

v Chiefs, Christchurch

v Stormers, Christchurch

v Hurricanes, Wellington

v Highlanders, Dunedin

v Bulls, Christchurch

v Lions, Johannesburg

v Jaguares, Buenos Aires

BYE

v Sunwolves, Christchurch

v Brumbies, Canberra

v Rebels, Melbourne

v Waratahs, Christchurch

v Blues, Auckland

v Hurricanes, Christchurch

v Chiefs, Hamilton

BYE

v Highlanders, Christchurch

v Blues, Christchurch

BLUES

The Blues open the season in Dunedin.

Pros

A seven week stretch where just one game is outside of Auckland.

The two byes are well spread out

They don't play the Brumbies, the best Aussie team from this year.

Cons

How about a quick trip up to Tokyo in between fixtures against the Chiefs and Highlanders? Oh and a six day on that return from Japan.

Finishing the regular season with away games in Wellington and Christchurch is not ideal when you could be chasing points to make the top eight.

The two away games in South Africa are against the Africa 1 and Africa 2 conference winners from this season.

The two teams they don't play: Brumbies and Bulls

Key fixture

Week 3 v Chiefs. First home game before departing for South Africa. Wouldn't not want to be heading away with an 0-2 record.

Blues draw

v Highlanders, Dunedin

v Chiefs, Auckland

v Lions, Johannesburg

v Stormers, Capetown

BYE

v Sharks, Albany

v Chiefs, Hamilton

v Sunwolves, Tokyo

v Highlanders, Auckland

v Jaguares, Auckland

v Waratahs, Sydney

v Hurricanes, Auckland

v Crusaders, Auckland

BYE

v Rebels, Auckland

v Reds, Auckland

v Hurricanes, Wellington

v Crusaders, Christchurch

CHIEFS

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs.

Pros

Finish the season with three of last four games at home.

Don't play the Lions, South Africa's best team from this season.

Cons

A trip to Tokyo is not ideal.

A bye after just two games.

Three games on the road in Cape Town, Durban and Sydney. A proper road trip compared to other NZ teams.

The two teams they don't play: Lions and Rebels

Key fixture

Week 16 v Crusaders. Any Crusaders-Chiefs clash is a must watch but this comes after a Chiefs run of five games against other conference opponents.

Chiefs draw

v Crusaders, Christchurch

v Blues, Auckland

BYE

v Bulls, Hamilton

v Sunwolves, Tokyo

v Highlanders, Hamilton

v Blues, Hamilton

v Hurricanes, Wellington

v Reds, Brisbane

BYE

v Jaguares, Hamilton

v Stormers, Capetown

v Sharks, Durban

v Waratahs, Sydney

v Crusaders, Hamilton

v Highlanders, Dunedin

v Brumbies, Hamilton

v Hurricanes, Hamilton

HURRICANES

Hurricanes Inside Centre player Ngani Laumape goes for a try.

Pros

A nine week stretch where seven games are played at home.

Host the Sunwolves so don't have to travel to Tokyo for a second straight year.

Cons

Start the season in South Africa and Argentina

Thanks to that home-friendly draw in the middle of the season they end with one home game in the final five rounds.

The two teams they don't play: Brumbies and Stormers

Key fixture

Week 3 v Crusaders. After opening the season in South Africa and Argentina, the Hurricanes head home to host the Crusaders.

Hurricanes draw

v Bulls, Pretoria

v Jaguares, Buenos Aires

v Crusaders, Wellington

BYE

v Highlanders, Wellington

v Rebels, Melbourne

v Sharks, Wellington

v Chiefs, Wellington

BYE

v Sunwolves, Wellington

v Lions, Wellington

v Blues, Auckland

v Reds, Wellington

v Crusaders, Christchurch

v Highlanders, Dunedin

v Brumbies, Canberra

v Blues, Wellington

v Chiefs, Hamilton