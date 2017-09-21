Relegation from the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership looms as a real possibility for Auckland after slumping to a fifth loss in seven games last night.

Emptying the tank to zero, Otago got home at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin to leave

Auckland second to last in the Premiership just two points ahead of Counties Manukau who have a game in hand.

The hosts took their chances well to beat an Auckland side which was physical but inaccurate.

Otago led 24-14 at the break and put on some tremendous defensive efforts in the second half against an Auckland team which didn't put much together.

Otago players were cramping up, bleeding, and looked spent as the game ended but would not buckle, downing Auckland for the first time in four years.

Lively winger Jona Nareki scored two tries and when centre Sio Tomkinson scored his second try with two minutes to go, Otago had won.

The hosts had plenty of heroes, with flanker James Lentjes having one of his finest games for Otago.

The win saw Otago move up to second in the Championship standings.

Otago 34 (Jona Nareki 2, Sio Tomkinson 2, Josh Furno tries; Fletcher Smith 3 cons, pen)

Auckland 26 (George Moala 2, Vince Aso tries; penalty try; Jono Hickey 2 cons). HT: 24-14. Otago Daily Times