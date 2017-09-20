All Blacks legend Dan Carter has made it no secret of which nation he is supporting ahead of the bidding presentations from prospective 2023 Rugby World Cup hosts in London next week.

A World Rugby council meeting will be held in the British capital next Tuesday (NZT) to give an opportunity to the French, Irish and South African rugby unions to state their case as to why each nation should be granted the right to host rugby's pinnacle event in six years' time.

Currently plying his trade for Parisian glamour club Racing 92 after having joined them in December 2015, Carter posted a tweet this morning voicing his support for France, albeit with some dodgy maths.

"Won't be in London to support France #2023 bid," Carter's tweet wrote.

Advertisement

"Good luck to all the countries bidding but Paris for the ABs three peat sounds good to me."

Won't be in London to support France #2023 bid. Good luck to all the countries bidding but Paris for the ABs three peat sounds good to me 😉 — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) September 20, 2017

Despite Carter's best intentions, the calculations from his tweet were slightly wayward.

The 35-year-old suggested that if the All Blacks were to win the 2023 World Cup, it would be their third consecutive title after winning the 2011 and 2015 campaigns.

However, the 112-cap first-five seemed to have bypassed the 2019 World Cup in Japan, which if the All Blacks were to win would make it their third straight title.

World Cup glory for the All Blacks in 2023 would mean either they would be crowned world champions for the fourth straight tournament, or that they would have won the event for the first time since 2015.

Carter's tweet was met with some light-hearted banter from his followers, with many Irish fans poking fun at the two-time world champion for not backing Ireland's bid.

Ireland being the last country to beat you can understand the reluctance to promote us. — Brian O'Driscoll (@ODriscollBrian) September 20, 2017

Ireland all the way. Paris has the 2024 Olympics and France has already hosted RWC. Ireland hungrier for it and we have the best fans — McGeebers (@mcgeebers) September 20, 2017

Dan much as we love Paris it has to be Ireland all the way #2023 — Marion (@ItTakesTwoxx) September 20, 2017

Sorry now Dan, but if World Rugby really wants to grow and be fair, then Ireland simply has to get it! #FrenchBribingtowin — M.J. O' Neill (@moneill2017) September 20, 2017

The hosts for the 2023 event will be announced on 15 November.