Julian Savea is 'loving life' playing for the Wellington Lions in the Mitre 10 Cup, but is also fiercely determined to return to the All Blacks' fold.

Named captain of Wellington for last weekend's stunning 60-14 win over Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, Savea tasted some positivity for the first time since losing his starting spot for the Hurricanes, and becoming surplus to the All Blacks' requirements.

The 27-year old, who has scored 46 tries in 54 appearances for the All Blacks, is contracted to New Zealand until the end of 2019 and said he knows what has to happen to return to the top of his game again.

"It's definitely a goal to get back into the All Blacks and you miss it when you're outside of that environment," Savea told Radio Sport's D'Arcy Waldergrave.

"Whatever happens, happens though, all I can do is keep putting in performances every week. But the boys (All Blacks) are doing well, and why would you change it so far? Kudos to them.

"I'm pretty happy where I am at the moment. I've realised where I am at the moment is not where I need to be, but I'm working towards my goal and I have a plan in place - with the right people around me.

"But I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm thankful for the Lions for the opportunity to link back up with them, I haven't played with these guys for five years and I'm enjoying my footy. I'm loving it."

Savea said he had a meeting with the All Blacks management after he was omitted from the Rugby Championship squad and 'knows where he stands' with them.

"They've let me know they're available in terms of contact, and I've said the same, so we have a plan and hopefully it works out. All I've got to do is take it on the chin and keep striving to be the best."

Savea said he had briefly considered leaving the Hurricanes at the end of the 2017 season, but decided it wasn't the right move.

"I talked to one other franchise, I won't say who, but I thought about it. But after weighing up the pros and cons, decided the Canes was the best place for me to get back to my best."