Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth has revealed how family members of some of the South African players were targeted by disgruntled fans after the team's record thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks over the weekend.

Speaking to the Afrikaans website netwerk24, Etzebeth said the wives and girlfriends of some of the Boks had been subjected to "nasty" messages upon the South Africans' return to Johannesburg following the 0-57 loss in Albany - the country's worst test defeat in history.

"I can understand people being upset with us. They're allowed to be - but keep our families out of it," Etzebeth said.

"There are some terrible people out there, saying some nasty things to our wives and girlfriends, and that's not nice [to hear]."

Etzebeth admitted being surprised by the backlash from the South African rugby public, and the reception the team received.

"There are still a few people that wanted to take pictures with us and that applauded us when we got home.

"But, yes, there were plenty of people that were extremely negative. We understand that, but we always give our everything [on the pitch]," Etzebeth said.

The Boks were brought back down to earth by the All Blacks, after being undefeated this season prior to the Albany test.

"We were positive [before the test] but they brought us back down to earth. We didn't play well and they were incredible," Etzebeth said.

"We didn't start too badly. We had a good 10, 15 minutes. But then they scored twice from turnovers and against these guys, you don't come back from that.

"Our confidence was broken."

Meanwhile, Bok coach Allister Coetzee has insisted that he won't quit despite growing calls on social media for his resignation.

"One loss doesn't define this team," Coetzee told Sport24.

"There is still a lot of belief in this team and there is a lot of belief in myself and the plan going forward.

"There is a process that we're following and I couldn't care what Twitter is saying. I'm working for SA Rugby, not for Twitter and we really are moving in the right direction."

Coetzee and Bok winger Raymond Rhule, who had an especially torrid time at the QBE Stadium, has been the butt of social media jokes mocking the Boks after their loss.