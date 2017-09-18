A South African rugby writer has dubbed the Springboks' 57-0 thrashing to the All Blacks one of the 'darkest nights ever'.

SuperSport writer Brenden Nel has written that the heavy defeat at Albany was worse to take than the shock pool match defeat to Japan at the last Rugby World Cup; and the 2011 quarter-final loss to Australia.

"There has been Wellington in 2011 when Bryce Lawrence sent us packing from the World Cup and Brighton when Japan rocked the rugby world with their incredible feat. But at both there was always a glimmer of hope," Nel wrote.

"Last year in Italy I believed the Boks had hit rock bottom and like many others I was impressed how they rallied this year under Warren Whiteley and won five tests in a row.

Advertisement

"But in New Zealand against the All Blacks there is literally no place to hide. Famous for ruthlessly exploiting any weakness, this Bok team has many."

The All Blacks scored eight tries to record the biggest ever win over South Africa, topping a 57-15 win in Durban last year.

"This may be the Springboks darkest night ever. But the real question is if there is a dawn," Nel writes.

"As a reality check, it was one of the harshest ever for a sporting side and one that if lessons aren't learnt from it, could really spell the end of the Springboks as a superpower in world rugby."

The Springboks have crossed the line once in their last 320 minutes of rugby against the world champions including the semifinal epic in London two years ago.

Since that clash the All Blacks have outscored their rivals 155 to 28 over three tests.

Despite Saturday's thumping, South African remain ranked third in World Rugby. Nel says the Springboks need to step up in the next clash against the All Blacks in Newlands on October 8 but at the moment South Africa can't be considered rugby rivals of New Zealand.

"Firstly, all talk of the rugby rivalry with the All Blacks should stop. It is a nice history lesson, but it belongs in history. A rivalry is defined as a situation where teams/people compete for the same thing. That may be true in history in this case, but in recent times it hasn't been so by a long shot.

"To talk of rugby's greatest rivalry is a bad joke, and the blame falls squarely on us," Nel added.