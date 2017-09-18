Australia coach Michael Cheika has revealed a small cut on his nose was caused by an 'exploding' dumpling on the eve of his team's match against Argentina.

Cheika's Wallabies beat the Pumas 45-20 on Saturday where the 50-year-old was sporting a small scratch on his nose.

The former Leinster coach was quizzed on the burn by bold journalist, who asked: "Is it true you got burnt by a dumpling?"

"Look I'm not having a lawsuit," Cheika joked. "I want to tell them that right now!"

Cheika was enjoying a meal at a famous Chinese restaurant in Canberra when the dumpling exploded, scalding his nose.

"It was beautiful food but yes I did get scalded by one. I'd love to say it was from training, don't worry," Cheika said.

The last time Cheika took part in a match at the Canberra Stadium was in 2010 as head coach of the Waratahs when he smashed a glass panel as his frustration

"It was a great experience for me because I've only had the opportunity of being the away team here, it was a great feeling being the home team, unreal, I really enjoyed it," Cheika said.