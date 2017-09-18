A look at the records broken by the All Blacks following their 57-0 thrashing of the Springboks on Saturday night.

Biggest margin against South Africa - 57

The All Blacks broke the previous record of 50 held by England following their 53-3 victory over South Africa at Twickenham in 2002.

Most points in a game against South Africa - 57

The All Blacks tied the record which Steve Hansen's men set last year in Durban when they won 57-15.

Most conversions in a game against South Africa - 7

Beauden Barrett had seven successful conversions on Saturday to break the previous record held by England in 2002 and the All Blacks last year.

Advertisement

Biggest lead at halftime against South Africa - 31

Australia previously held the record after leading South Africa 30-0 in their 2006 Tri Nations fixture before winning 49-0.



No record...

Most tries against South Africa - 8

One shy of the nine New Zealand scored in Durban last year.