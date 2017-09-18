Organisers of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan have been warned their preparations are not progressing as smoothly as they should.

Rugby World Cup Tournament Director Alan Gilpin and several colleagues were in Tokyo for a tournament review and said much work remains to be done.

Of particular concern to Gilpin was the lack of progress in the selection of training venues.

"The Japan Rugby 2019 Organizing Committee recognise that they need to accelerate the selection of training venues," Gilpin said in a statement released Sunday.

"These venues must be of a world-class standard that provide the platform for the players to perform at their best."

Among the other topics reviewed this week were a detailed evaluation of venues, ticketing, tournament budgets and host city operations.

Venues for the 48 games will be announced on Nov. 2.