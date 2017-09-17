Rotation is now accepted in modern rugby lexicon and the All Blacks intend to fully embrace its upside on their away leg of the Rugby Championship.

Two 28-man squads will be revealed on Monday to travel to Buenos Aires and Cape Town. While they may not be completely different, some senior players are expected to be left behind from Argentina, allowing further development of deputies.

Depth has long been one of the All Blacks' greatest strengths. It was on display once again in the ugly thrashing of the Springboks when lock Scott Barrett slotted in seamlessly for 50 minutes at blindside after not training there all week.

Further examples came in the form of Codie Taylor and Anton Lienert-Brown off the bench, and Vaea Fifita was left out altogether.

Think back a week and the All Blacks made seven starting changes for the test against the Pumas in New Plymouth, paving the way for Fifita's breakout performance in his first start.

Elsewhere in that match Lienert-Brown came in for Ryan Crotty at centre; TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea were promoted over regular incumbents and Nehe Milner-Skudder made his return from a near two-year absence on the wing.

Expect a similar, youthful team to travel to Argentina, with something resembling the strongest line-up then likely to return for the Boks at Newlands the following week.

Waisake Naholo hasn't featured for the All Blacks since the second British and Irish Lions test over two months ago. He will be itching for a start with Israel Dagg expected to be out for the rest of the year with cartilage damage to his knee.

The All Blacks may feel they have enough cover but if a replacement for Dagg is called in the door could be opened for Julian Savea, or perhaps North Harbour and Blues wing Matt Duffie may be given a chance to take the next step.

Destructive second five-eighth Ngani Laumape needs another crack at some point, too. He's only had four minutes since his impressive starting debut in the final Lions test at Eden Park. A chance for Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga to grow his starting experience probably wouldn't go astray either.

No All Black ever wants a week off. But with the rest of the season on the road, the likes of Brodie Retallick, who always gets through a power of work, could benefit from missing one long-haul assignment. Kieran Read may even be spelled briefly with Sam Cane or Sam Whitelock capable of assuming the captaincy.

Managing players is a luxury not every nation enjoys and, therefore, one the All Blacks are keen to capatlise on.

Whitelock had his rest in the last fixture against the Pumas - and look to Aaron Smith's influential return in Albany as proof of the added hunger and competitive tension sitting out can bring.

"If asked to go and play I'll be really excited and if told you're going to have a week off it's pretty tough I always take that harshly," Whitelock said. "You've got to flip it on its head. You can get down in the dumps and let it impact you or you can see it as a positive and take time to work on your body and skills."

So much of professional sport is mental. Coming off a high such as this an inevitable comedown looms. One way to try negate that is to keep players on edge and create opportunities.

"I know the effort our guys put into preparing for South Africa you can always feel there is a little bit more sting in it," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said. "It would be nice to be able to get that every week.

"They got us on a night when we clicked and when we click we are a hard team to contain. I think it will be much different when we get to Cape Town.

"Some teams you know you are going to beat and that's what makes the external factors not as important as the internal ones. You've got to have an internal driver that wants to make you get up in the morning and be better."​