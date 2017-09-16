All Black lock Brodie Retallick briefly considered tackling the streaker who invaded the pitch during the All Blacks' 57-0 win over the Springboks in Albany last night.

A streaker runs in to Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South African Springboks. Photo / Getty Images A streaker runs in to Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South African Springboks. Photo / Getty Images

But perhaps thankfully for both parties, the streaker slipped and Retallick had a change of heart.

Retallick lines up streaker at QBE ... fella completely dropped nuts and slips over! Absolute gold! — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) September 16, 2017

"I wasn't too keen to tackle that naked man," Rettalick told TVNZ. "I was thinking about it, but then I thought nah, I'm not going to do that."

TVNZ Breakfast presenter Hilary Barry had the best seat in the house to watch the pitch invasion early in the second half.

The naked man burst onto the pitch before being tackled by a mob of security guards and escorted from the field.

"Streaker, so North Shore," Barry tweeted.

The streaker just made more meters going forward than the entire Springbok team. — Sports Guru (@G_Skev) September 16, 2017

The streaker who invaded the pitch at Eden Park during the All Blacks' test against the Lions was fined $400 and ordered to pay court costs of $400.