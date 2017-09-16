South Africa have copped a ton of criticism from home and abroad over their humiliating 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany last night.

The record defeat for the Boks has been described on social media as 'embarrassing' and 'shocking' by supporters, as the rampant world champions produced a stunning display of attacking rugby that had their struggling opponents floundering.

Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett said criticising the side would be akin to "clubbing a baby seal".

"The poor guys are defenceless," South African website Sport24 reported Mallett as saying following their eight-try loss.

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers felt South African rugby has reached a lower point than last year while former lock Kobus Wiese said on Twitter that "My heart bleeds for the Bok jersey, for every player who ever played in the jersey!"

My heart bleeds for the Bok jersey, for every player who ever played in the jersey! — Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) September 16, 2017

Even more concerning is the fact that our coaching staff are giving the public all the excuses for our performance, instead of the truth! — Kobus Wiese (@4KobusWiese) September 16, 2017

The South African papers were equally scathing:

Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age

By Rob Houwing, Sport 24 Chief Writer

"Many of us were slightly anxious ... why wouldn't you be against these All Blacks? We didn't expect the apocalypse, though.

"The match was so pitifully one-sided, especially after the first quarter, that the All Black coaching panel almost had sorrowful rather than gleeful looks on their faces at the final whistle, knowing that the once-premier bilateral rivalry simply is no longer that in the professional era."

Houwing gave Tendai Mtawarira the best mark for the Boks in his 'player ratings', with a grading of 6.

Boks hit new low - De Villiers

"We all thought last year losing to New Zealand by 42 points was a low point and we didn't think it could get worse. It did today. It is very difficult to find something positive to say about this game," De Villiers told SuperSport.

"We need to be honest with ourselves, we got outplayed in every single department of this game and were beaten by a much better team.

Mallett, who led the Boks to third at the 1999 World Cup, was critical of the team in all facets, including the leadership on the pitch.

"Criticising this Bok team is like clubbing a baby seal. The poor guys are defenceless," Mallett said. "The scrums were a shambles in the second half, the lineouts didn't go well in the first half. The replacements didn't make an impact. The scramble defence was nowhere. The first-up defence got worse and worse as the game progressed.

"There isn't enough leadership in this team at the moment and certainly not enough skills. Not one Springbok would make the All Blacks side."

Boks coach Allister Coetzee travelled to New Zealand with confidence but had little answers after this record defeat. He said: "I am disappointed. The players are hurting and it's definitely not through a lack of effort... we couldn't break them, they were just too good."

Wallaby Quade Cooper shared Coetzee's assessment, prasing the 'amazing' All Blacks.