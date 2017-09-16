Follow live updates of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks from QBE Stadium in Albany.

Seven changes and a positional switch has been made to the All Blacks starting XV from the side that put away Argentina in New Plymouth last week.

Perhaps the most discussed change would be the inclusion of 29-year-old Kane Hames, who is given his first start for the All Blacks at loosehead prop in what will be just his third test appearance.

He moves into the starting line up after regular starter Joe Moody dislocated his shoulder in the win over the Pumas, ruling him out for the rest of the year.

Other notable additions includes the return of flankers Liam Squire and Sam Cane in place of the outstanding Vaea Fifita and Ardie Savea.

Fifita, who impressed many with his standout performance at Yarrow Stadium last week, is the victim of a shoulder injury, while Savea is demoted to the bench.

As a result of Israel Dagg's knee injury, Nehe Milner-Skudder retains his place in the starting side, but will move to the right wing, leaving the number 11 jersey available for Rieko Ioane, who returns after being rested against the Argentines.

Ryan Crotty returns to the midfield in place of Anton Lienert-Brown, who will occupy the number 23 jersey in the reserves, while Brodie Retallick starts at lock, taking the place of Luke Romano, who drops out for the match day squad.

Aaron Smith takes back his role of starting halfback off TJ Perenara, who will feature off the bench.