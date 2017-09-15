A spell of fine weather is set to appear ahead of tonight's All Blacks test amid a wet weekend for most of the country.

Significant showers were in store for most of the North Island this morning, especially for the western side of the ranges where thunderstorms are possible from Kapiti up to Waikato.

Metservice has warned these thunderstorms may bring heavy rain and small hail.

However, rain was expected to ease this evening in areas north of Waikato, just in time for the All Blacks test against South Africa at QBE Stadium in Auckland.

Metservice meteorologist Brian Mercer said there was a risk of some showers at the start of the game but the evening was expected to be mainly clear.

But don't be fooled. The wet weather was set to return tomorrow as a front makes its way up the country.

The lower South Island was expected to get the start of the rain tonight before it moves up the island tomorrow. The heaviest rainfall would be in Fiordland and the ranges of Westland tomorrow.

Heavy falls were set to hit the North Island on Sunday evening, with places north of Taranaki in for a particularly wet end to the weekend.

Strong winds disrupted flights in Wellington last night.

Three flights into the Capital were diverted while at least 11 more had to be cancelled.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said gusts were blowing at around 105km/hour on the ground but were even stronger above the city.

Winds appeared to have settled in Wellington this morning but could pick up again tomorrow with northerlies, reaching gale force at times, expected.

The All Blacks are set to take on South Africa at QBE Stadium, Albany at 7.35pm tonight.