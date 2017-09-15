Allocating All Blacks tests is an emotive topic that comes into full view when Auckland hosts its fourth of the year on Saturday.

North Shore residents may beg to differ but, for the rest of the country, the All Blacks in Albany simply means another test for New Zealand's largest city while others miss out.

Not just any test, either. A major drawcard in the Springboks.

South Africa's arrival follows two treasured British and Irish Lions tests and a romp against Samoa at Eden Park.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew says tests are distributed on the premise that the All Blacks should be accessible to as many New Zealanders as possible. This is balanced with the need to generate revenue to fund all levels of the game.

"There has to be a financial overlay to the inspire and unify goal we have for rugby in this nation," Tew said.

North Harbour, with a 25,000 capacity, has been pushing hard for its first test since Fiji were flogged 91-0 there in 2005. But it does not rank among New Zealand's premier venues.

Hamilton and Christchurch both missed hosting the All Blacks this year. Rather than view tests per season, Tew said 2016/17 matches were allocated together.

"We believe having had two Lions tests and the Blues game at Eden Park it was a good opportunity to give North Harbour a game.

"In the two-year period we thought we found a good balance between generating revenue - three games for the Lions at Eden Park was obviously significant in that regard - and spreading tests throughout the country which included Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton, North Harbour, New Plymouth and Auckland.

"We got a bit of criticism for not having a Lions test in the South Island but the reality is there is not a city or venue that could have coped."

The large North Shore-based South African community did not play a part in Albany hosting the Boks.

"If you ask Steve Hansen he might say it was a poor decision in that regard but then the South Africans are taking the All Blacks to Newlands this year which is a place we have a considerable amount of support."

The scrap for hosting appears to be further complicated, particularly for the regions which tend to appreciate the All Blacks more, with Nelson set to host Argentina next year.

In future the likes of Napier, which last hosted the All Blacks in 2014, and New Plymouth, where all boxes were ticked last week, may have to sweeten the deal.

Collaboration between Nelson rugby, the council and private investors sealed its presentation over others. Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin will host other home tests in 2018.

"It's fair to say Nelson put a proposal that is attractive and that takes into account a range of things.

"We put out an opportunity for people to pitch - I wouldn't call it a raw tender process - and say these are the criteria we have to take into account."

That includes calculations around capacity and yield per-seat; certain standards for players, spectators, broadcast, media, security and logistical elements such as accommodation.

But the bottom line clearly carries weight.

"The reality is there are more places that want games than we have games so we're always going to disappoint. We try and be as open and transparent as we can without breaching confidentiality. We don't run a Dutch auction.

"Then we're looking for a package that the city can deliver the experience we want.

"It's not an exact science. We put some measurements in place but we've also got to exercise some judgment.

"We are certainly very aware, having just had the experience, of what the All Blacks in a city like New Plymouth means to the game and the community. The same will no doubt happen when we go to Nelson."

Christchurch is expected to go without the All Blacks for at least three years, a notion that has caused Cantabrians considerable angst. But until a new stadium is built, the prospect of Hansen's men running out in his home city appears grim.

"We are dealing with a stadium there that is considerably limited. It was a great fix for a serious problem and we went past our initial commitment to bring test matches there when it was built. The reality when we play a game at a venue like that is there is an opportunity cost to New Zealand Rugby which means everyone in rugby is worse off because of that decision."

Tew, meanwhile, acknowledged concerns that the Wallabies test in Dunedin did not sell out.

"For a Bledisloe Cup that was surprising. We'll need to think about that quite hard. We shouldn't say the Lions were it and then walk away from thinking there were other things we can do better.

"It's been a big year. We've taken a lot of money from the rugby watching public but we need to receive that message and adjust."