The Springboks have made three changes to their starting lineup to take on the All Blacks at Albany this weekend.

Following their 23-all draw against the Wallabies last Saturday, the Springboks have made their changes up front, with prop Ruan Dreyer, lock Franco Mostert and flanker Jean-Luc du Preez replacing Pieter-Steph du Toit, and the injured pair of Coenie Oosthuizen and Jaco Kriel.

The backline remains unchanged and will have an inexperienced look, with Jan Serfontein the only member with more than 30 test caps.

"Pieter-Steph did very well when he stepped in for Franco last weekend in a rotational switch," said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

Advertisement

"Franco had five superb matches before he was rested last week, he is refreshed again and I expect another strong performance from him as his high work rate is much needed.

"Ruan did well when he replaced Frans Malherbe against a powerful French front row in June and he will start on Saturday because we want to persist with Trevor Nyakane and Steven Kitshoff as a combination off the bench to make an impact in the second half."

According to Coetzee, this contest is the ultimate test for the Springboks, who are the only unbeaten international team in 2017 after six Tests.

"They are the number one side in the world both in rankings and experience and there is no greater contest than to play them in New Zealand," said Coetzee.

"The rivalry between the two sides are filled with rich history, and on Saturday we get an opportunity to be part of that. They are always at their best when playing the Springboks and we are expecting another huge battle.

"There are no room for errors against the All Blacks because they will punish you for every mistake. We prepared well for this challenge and we will get another opportunity to gain more valuable experience as we continue to grow as a team."

The Springbok side to face the All Blacks in Albany:

Andries Coetzee, Raymond Rhule, Jesse Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Uzair Cassiem, Jean-Luc du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira.

Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Francois Hougaard, Handré Pollard, Damian de Allende