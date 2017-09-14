We can't wait for the All Blacks to play England, a match which has just been confirmed for Twickenham on November 11 next year, and here's why.

1) New Zealand v England is now the hottest ticket in world rugby. We've got England coach Eddie Jones to partly thank for that - he has not only revived their fortunes, but is a personality with plenty to say. Whereas we know most opponents will fall away in the end, England truly believe they can beat the All Blacks, and they've got a decent chance of doing so at Twickers. In other words, this is a real test, a war of the world. New Zealanders absolutely hate losing to England.

2) We needed something amazing to look forward to, and we've got it. The Rugby Championship is ho-hum - there has been a remarkable lack of buzz around the tests so far against Argentina and South Africa. This is not to write the Springboks off for Saturday's test at Albany, but they are mainly no-names compared to great South African teams and players past.

3) The British and Irish Lions put a severe dent in the All Blacks' reputation. A loss to England would send panic through the ranks. This is a chance to get a measure of revenge for the humbling business of suffering a drawn Lions series.

4) Twickenham is a magnificent stadium, one of the great arenas in world sport, with a crowd which creates an amazing atmosphere. No offence, but it has a little more going for it as a test venue compared to stadiums in New Plymouth and Albany.

5) The game will have major World Cup ramifications. One team may limp away feeling their preparations are off the mark for the 2019 tournament, while the winner will gain added confidence.