The All Blacks' long awaited clash against England has been locked in, with England's Rugby Football Union confirming the game will go ahead in 2018.

The game will be played at Twickenham on November 10, and will mark the first meeting between the world's best two sides since 2014.

The showdown is the highlight of England's fixture announcement, which confirmed four games, against South Africa, Japan, Australia and the All Blacks.

England coach Eddie Jones believes a 4-0 clean sweep is a possibility to close the gap on the All Blacks atop the rugby world rankings.

"Over the next year we need to continue to develop a bulletproof side, that can find ways to win in matches, and we will have to work hard and be smart in what we do to bridge the gap between us and the All Blacks," sais Jones.

"Our ambition is to be the number one team in the world going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan."

The All Blacks came out on top on all four occassions when the teams met in 2014. England last beat the All Blacks in 2012.

As well as the England clash, the All Blacks are already confirmed to host France in a three-test series in June, while a rare fixture against Japan will take place in November, before the end of year tour begins.

That tour is set to see the All Blacks also take on the Barbarians, France, Scotland and Wales.